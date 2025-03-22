Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

Hardik Pandya’s IPL 2025 campaign will start on the sidelines as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Serving a suspension for a slow over-rate offence, the MI skipper will miss the season opener, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain.

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

Hardik Pandya will miss MI’s IPL 2025 opener vs CSK due to suspension. Suryakumar Yadav will lead in his absence. Here's why he's banned.


Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23. However, they will be without their captain, Hardik Pandya, who is suspended for the opening fixture due to a penalty from the previous season.

The all-rounder was handed a ban after Mumbai Indians’ final league stage match in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a game MI lost by 18 runs. As a result, Pandya will only be available from MI’s second match, scheduled against Gujarat Titans on March 29.

Why is Hardik Pandya Suspended?

Pandya’s suspension stems from a slow over-rate violation during IPL 2024. According to an official IPL media release:

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on May 17. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match.”

With this being MI’s third slow over-rate offence of the season, Pandya faced an automatic one-match suspension along with the fine.

Suryakumar Yadav to Lead MI in Absence Of Hardik Pandya

Addressing the media, Pandya confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in his absence.

“Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match,” Pandya stated.

He also expressed confidence in the leadership group within the team, saying, “I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me—Rohit (Sharma), Surya, and (Jasprit) Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help.”

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 Struggles and Hopes for a Fresh Start

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2024, finishing at the bottom of the ten-team table with only four wins in 14 league-stage matches.

As they head into a new season, the five-time champions will be looking to turn their fortunes around and reclaim their dominance in the tournament.

Also Read: How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

hardik pandya IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians vs CSK

