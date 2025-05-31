Hardik Pandya Calls Shubman Gill ‘Shubhu Baby’ Amid Rift Reports

He had originally led Gujarat Titans to their first IPL title in 2022 and another final appearance in 2023. In 2024, he was traded back to Mumbai, the team that discovered him.

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has dismissed any talk of a rift with Hardik Pandya following their face-off in the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

The two went head-to-head as captains, with Gill leading Gujarat Titans and Pandya in charge of Mumbai Indians. Their on-field interactions quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

Social Media Squashes the Drama

After Gujarat’s 20-run loss, Gill posted on Instagram to shut down the rumors. He shared two photos with Pandya, one seemingly taken after the toss and another showing the pair celebrating in Indian colors.

Gill tagged Pandya and wrote, “Nothing but love. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” He also included a heart emoji in the story.

The speculation started when a clip from the toss went viral. Both players extended their hands for a shake but did not complete the gesture. Later, when Gill was dismissed, Pandya celebrated with visible intensity, which many interpreted as personal.

Broadcasters added fuel to the fire by replaying these moments and hinting at tension between the two players.

Pandya’s Response: A Playful Nickname

Hardik Pandya responded soon after by resharing Gill’s story on his own Instagram.

He captioned it, “Always Shubhu Baby” along with a couple of emojis.

The playful nickname and repost were seen by many fans as a way of brushing aside the speculation.

The Backstory Behind the Buzz

The rumors of tension may have deeper roots in Pandya’s high-profile return to Mumbai Indians.

In 2024, he was traded back to Mumbai, the team that discovered him.

Gill was then named GT captain. His first season in charge ended with the team finishing eighth in the standings.

This year, Gujarat showed significant improvement in the league phase. Gill’s leadership was credited for the turnaround and also played a role in his promotion to the Test captaincy. But a series of losses toward the end of the season ended their campaign in the Eliminator.

Despite the drama online, both players have made it clear through their posts that they share mutual respect and affection.

