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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya grabbed attention after appearing with a tonsured head during a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple alongside Mahieka Sharma. The viral visuals have sparked widespread discussion on social media, while the India all-rounder continues his recovery after completing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of a potential white-ball comeback.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma spotted together at Tirumala Temple. Image Credit: X
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma spotted together at Tirumala Temple. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 15:24 IST

Hardik Pandya Goes Bald: On Sunday, renowned Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya prayed at Tirumala’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple. As he sought Lord Venkateswara’s blessings, the Indian all-rounder was spotted with his head entirely shaven. Mahieka Sharma, Pandya’s girlfriend, was with him. During their visit, Pandya and Mahieka wore traditional white clothing. When images and videos of the two at the temple appeared on social media, admirers took notice right away.

Hardik Pandya Goes Bald; Spotted With Mahieka Sharma



Hardik Pandya’s new appearance drew considerable curiosity among fans, with devotees traditionally offering their hair at the temple as a mark of faith and gratitude. Although the veteran all-rounder has not disclosed why he shaved his head, his temple visit has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update

The temple visit comes at an important juncture in Pandya’s career as he continues his comeback from injury. The all-rounder has been out of action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after initially dealing with back stiffness before suffering a thigh injury.

Recent reports also suggested that Pandya has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence), and he could be all set to feature in India’s upcoming white-ball matches.

As for the Indian team’s upcoming assignments, the Shubman Gill-led side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will meet in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. 

Hardik Pandya’s Absence From Indian Team

Hardik Pandya also missed India’s limited-overs series against Afghanistan, the ODI and T20I tour of England, as well as the white-ball series in Zimbabwe. He has not played competitive cricket since captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, when the five-time champions failed to reach the playoffs.

Even with his absence, Pandya is still considered one of the top white-ball cricketers in India and is highly praised. The truth is he can be a game-changer with bat and ball as well as a field leader at the same time. Once he finishes his rehab, it is definitely a blessing for Indian fans that he went to the spiritual place, which is not only refreshing for himself but also a symbol of a turning point in his cricket career.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report

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Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO

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Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO

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Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO
Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO
Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO
Hardik Pandya Goes Bald! Team India All-Rounder Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | WATCH VIDEO

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