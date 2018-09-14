The recent post by Hardik Pandya made headlines after he posted a 'victory' photo on Instagram. In the photo caption, Hardik Pandya said that he was 'gutted' by the result of the recent Test series. He added that it was a 'well-fought' series and he is happy to be home before the Indian team leaves for the Asia Cup Tour.

After being criticised over his poor batting performance at the India-England tour 2018, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s recent Instagram post seemed to have irked the sentiments of all the cricket fans. The recent photo of Hardik Pandya made headlines after he shared a ‘victory’ post on Instagram and other social media handles. In the photo caption, Hardik Pandya said that he was ‘gutted’ by the result of the recent Test series. He added that it was a ‘well-fought’ series and he is happy to be home before the Indian team leaves for the Asia Cup Tour.

Hardik Pandya might have shared the photo in good taste but it did not go well with the cricket fans as they slammed him and even suggested him a few career options based on his performance and the look which he was donning.

In the Instagram post, Hardik Pandya can be seen in a black T-shirt with shades and making a ‘v’ sign. What irked the cricket fans were the words where he said that the Indian team fought well against England.

All of us are very much aware of Hardik Pandya’s recent performance at the England tour and him saying that the team fought well was just enough for the fans to burst out their anger in the comment section.

Back to India 🇮🇳 gutted with the result but it was a well fought series 💥 and good to be back home for couple of days before we fly again for Asia cup in few days time ! pic.twitter.com/5aYQVVMmA0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 12, 2018

While some suggested him to try other career options, some said that BCCI should drop Hardik Pandya, forever. Hardik Pandya was even dropped from the final test, thanks to his ‘awesome batting performance’. In the four Test matches, which the all-rounder played, he completely failed to impress all his fans. His scores were 2, 31, 11, 26, 18, 52*, 4 and 0 in four Tests.

Well, with fans bursting out their anger on the cricketer, it would be interesting to see if he is able to get his fans’ love back by showing some class-apart performance at the Asia Cup.

