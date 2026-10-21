Hardik Pandya Injury Update: When Will Team India All-Rounder Return To Action? Here’s What Latest Reports Say

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has endured a massive injury setback ahead of a busy white-ball season for the Men in Blue. Having not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March 2026, the seam-bowling all-rounder is unlikely to be back anytime soon. According to one of the latest reports, a timeline has been revealed of his comeback.

When will Hardik Pandya return to action?

The 32-year-old is currently at the Center of Excellence (CoE) is continuing his recovery from the stress injury sustained in the inner side of his calf. According to Dainik Jagran, Pandya’s medical reports were reviewed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala last week. According to the rehabilitation plan, the star cricketer is expected to start jogging after three weeks and will the intensity will increase gradually over the next eight weeks. The all-rounder’s strength training is also taking place at a very cautious level. There is currently no timeline on full return to match fitness and the on-field return could happen only during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If it is the case, Pandya will miss the home ODI series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and the T20I leg against the Lankans. Even when he returns, his workload and fitness will be closely monitored during IPL 2027, keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup later that year. The Baroda-born cricketer remains a vital member of the Indian team, given the balance he lends to the side.

When did Hardik Pandya last play any competitive cricket?

Meanwhile, Pandya’s last competitive game in any form came during IPL 2026 for the Mumbai Indians. Following a strong performance in T20 World Cup 2026, the Team India star struggled to replicate the same performance in the cash-rich tournament. He managed only 206 runs in 10 innings with the bat, averaging 22.28, while taking four wickets at 64.75 apiece.

Pandya’s outing capped off Mumbai Indians’ poor performance in the season as they finished ninth in the season. Hence, there have been talks around whether the Mumbai Indians will trade him or replace him as captain before the next season.