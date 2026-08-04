Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade Update: Five Franchises Including CSK, KKR Interested in Mumbai Indians Captain – Report

Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade Update: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has reportedly emerged as the biggest name in the IPL 2027 trade market, with multiple franchises closely monitoring his situation following MI’s disappointing 2026 campaign. While no official decision has been taken, reports suggest that the five-time champions are evaluating major changes to their squad after enduring their longest IPL title drought. Chennai Super Kings are understood to be among the frontrunners if Pandya becomes available, while several other franchises are also keeping tabs on the India all-rounder’s future including Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speculation surrounding Pandya’s future has intensified even before the end of IPL 2026, with Mumbai Indians believed to be reviewing every aspect of their setup after another underwhelming season. Although discussions remain at an early stage, the prospect of one of India’s premier all-rounders entering the trade market has already generated significant interest across the league.

Which IPL Teams Are Interested in Hardik Pandya?

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings have emerged as a potential destination for Hardik Pandya if Mumbai Indians decide to explore a trade. Besides CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are also understood to be monitoring developments surrounding the MI captain. Another unnamed franchise is reportedly keeping a close watch as well, making it five teams interested in acquiring the star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2027.

Given Pandya’s proven credentials as both a captain and match-winning all-rounder, he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players should Mumbai Indians open the door to negotiations.

Why Are Mumbai Indians Considering Major Changes?

The reported trade discussions come after three contrasting IPL campaigns for Mumbai Indians. The franchise endured a disappointing 2024 season before bouncing back to qualify for the playoffs in 2025. However, another below-par performance in IPL 2026 has reportedly prompted a comprehensive review of the squad and leadership structure as the five-time champions aim to return to title-winning ways.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either Mumbai Indians or Hardik Pandya regarding a possible trade. With the IPL 2027 trade window yet to gather pace, the coming weeks are expected to provide greater clarity on whether one of the league’s biggest names will remain with MI or begin a new chapter with another franchise.