Hardik Pandya IPL Trade News: Gujarat Titans Reject Return Over Captaincy Demand; CSK, KKR Still in Race | Reports

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal: Hardik Pandya’s transfer saga continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star Indian all-rounder, who has not been in action since May, has been among the headlines for his rumoured trade. Pandya has been rumoured to be traded to multiple franchises, including his former team, the Gujarat Titans. The 32-year-old has reportedly approached GT with an offer to make a move back to his previous franchise.

However, his choice to be reinstated as the captain of the team has led to the Titans saying ‘No’ to the offer, according to a report from The Indian Express.

Hardik Pandya Trade: Gujarat Titans Decline Former Skipper

A new development seems to be unfolding for the Indian Premier League future of Hardik Pandya in the form of Hardik’s trade request to the franchise of his choice. Hardik, who would prefer to move away from the Mumbai Indians, has allegedly got into discussions with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on an IPL trade before the 2027 season.

But a fresh revelation is that Hardik has also thrown his hat in the ring at Gujarat Titans, his former franchise, which he left to sign with Mumbai Indians in 2023. While it was claimed that GT would have liked to have Hardik play for them again, his asking to be reinstated as GT’s captain was such a stumbling block in their way that it made an agreement impossible.

The report from The Indian Express quoted a source who talked about the declined trade deal. “The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with their captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” the source said.

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal: CSK & KKR Show Interest

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had been rumoured with multiple franchises over trade deals. The star all-rounder would certainly be on the wishlist of multiple franchises. While the Mumbai Indians are still exploring their options on how they want to release their captain, some of the top teams have shown interest in acquiring Pandya’s services.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have reportedly shown the most interest. However, with Pandya wishing to be named the captain of the team he goes to, CSK might have some difficulty in getting the two-time T20 World Cup winner. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain for the five-time champions and is looked at as the captain for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, following the retirement of Ajinkya Rahane from all forms of cricket, KKR will be on the lookout for a new captain. The three-time champions could possibly hand the responsibility to Pandya making it a win-win situation for both parties.

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