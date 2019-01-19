Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy took a new turn as the BCCI acting chief CK Khanna has assisted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to terminate the suspension on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their over-criticized remarks on sexuality and refused to summon a Special General Meeting on the same. Khanna is in the support of the cricketers as he made a statement that they did wrong by making false comments and joking on sexuality but it is not a right move to treat them as they contravened any law or got involved in a criminal offence.

The controversy around Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has taken a new turn as the BCCI acting chief CK Khanna has assisted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to terminate the suspension of both players for their controversial remarks against women and refused to summon a Special General Meeting on the same. CK Khanna contended that calling an SGM to appoint an ombudsman for investigating the conduct of the two players would not be a right step as the Supreme Court was already going to take up this issue next week.

The suspension of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul is pending an enquiry for the controversial comments made by the two in a famous talk show namely Koffee with Karan. Khanna in his letter to Committee of Administrators(CoA) said that both players made mistake but they should not be treated as lawbreakers pending inquiry. Both players are already in the phase of suspension and were not allowed to play ODI series against Australia, the BCCI chief said. He further added that pending enquiry should commence but both the cricketers must be restored in the Indian team and allow them to play against New Zealand.

CoA wants the appointment of an ombudsman by Supreme Court in order to take the decision on the fate of both players. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been facing negative criticism for their controversial remarks against women on national television.

