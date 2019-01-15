Banned former pacer S Sreesanth on Tuesday took a dim view on the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's misogynist remarks on Koffee With Karan that stoked a major controversy with the BCCI suspending the 2 players. Sreesanth said Hardik and Rahul made a mistake but both are good cricketers and they should be included in the team as world cup is around the corner while asserting that players who made greater mistakes are still playing in the team.

Sreesanth said Hardik and Rahul made a mistake but both are good cricketers and they should be included in the team as world cup is around the corner.

Banned former pacer S Sreesanth on Tuesday took a dim view on the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s misogynist remarks on Koffee With Karan that stoked a major controversy with the BCCI suspending the 2 players. Sreesanth said Hardik and Rahul made a mistake but both are good cricketers and they should be included in the team as world cup is around the corner.

“I will only say that whatever happened was very bad, but the World Cup is around the corner. Both Hardik and Rahul are both good cricketers…,” Sreesanth told reporters. He also consoled the match winner duo by adding that they are the match winners and sooner or later they will be back in the squad and play for the team as he also knows the pain of missing the matches. He hoped that BCCI would allow them to play as they have realised the mistake they have committed.

“I will only say to Hardik and Rahul, that surely they are both match-winners and sooner or later they will be back on the field. Yes, I know how difficult it is for a cricketer to miss the game and I just hope BCCI allows them to play, once they realise I am sure they should be playing where they should be playing,” the former India pace bowler added.

Sreesanth further added that players who have done even worse in the past have gotten away with it and are now targeting these cricketers in their statements. “Yes, what happened was wrong. They said some wrong things. But there are others whose have made bigger mistakes than these, who are still playing and are in different fields, not just cricket. The same people are speaking about this. When they see an opportunity they pounce on it like tigers,” Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth also spoke about his wish of his ban getting lifted so that he can play the first class cricket in the country and maybe in the future get a chance to represent team India yet again. “On top of that, if my ban gets lifted this month or next month, then I will be the happiest…,” he said. Sreesanth was arrested in the spot-fixing scandal in 2013 and was banned for life.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More