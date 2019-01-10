The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommended a 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over their controversial remarks on women during their appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. However, the decision on the 2 players has been put on hold as CoA member Diana Edulji has sought time for taking legal opinion on whether the 2 can be banned.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommended a 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul their controversial remarks on women during their appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan. However, the decision on the 2 players has been put on hold as CoA member Diana Edulji has sought time for taking legal opinion on whether the 2 can be banned.

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and opened up about his sexual relationships. BCCI boss Rai termed the comments made by Pandya and Rahul as crass, made in bad taste and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Pandya has issued an apology saying he was regretful for his comments that were made without him realising that those could be disrespectful and offensive. Rahul, who was more restrained of the 2 during the show, has not yet reacted to the backlash the 2 are facing on social media.

It’s being reported that CoA decision on the 2 will be announced after Edulji, who has sought opinion of the BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on banning the players, gives her nod.

