After being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their sexist and misogynist comments on TV show Koffee with Karan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on Monday tendered “unconditional” apologies. Pandya and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show cause notice that was served to them. However, the BCCI is yet to take a decision on the future of these two players following a bone of contention between BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and chief Vinod Rai.

Following the request of CoA member Edulji to commence a probe into the matter by CoA and the BCCI office-bearers, over 10 BCCI units sought a Special General Meeting (SGM) to appoint an ombudsman for investigating the matter. The delay in the matter is also an outcome of Edulji questioning Rai’s faith in the new BCCI constitution that too after the latter justified that he will never follow and process that goes against the Supreme Court order. The SGM meeting is scheduled to take place on January 17.

A week back, Edulji has also warned the CoA chief of any cover-up in Pandya and Rahul case to which Rai has assured her that conducting an inquiry has nothing to do with the cover-up. Meanwhile, Rai has also been requesting the BCCI to take corrective action against the players and not to end their career.

Pandya and Rahul caught into a massive controversy after they made derogatory comments against women on a show hosted by director and producer Karan Johar.

