Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Hardik Pandya Makes History, Becomes Top Wicket-Taker Vs Pakistan In ICC Matches

Hardik Pandya Makes History, Becomes Top Wicket-Taker Vs Pakistan In ICC Matches

Hardik Pandya's aggressive seam bowling and partnership-breaking skills have established him as India's first choice bowler in high-pressure matches against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya Makes History, Becomes Top Wicket-Taker Vs Pakistan In ICC Matches


During a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy high-pressure match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, with Pakistan winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Hardik Pandya made his mark in the history books with his record-breaking bowling display. The fiery Indian all-rounder sent back Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, becoming the top wicket-taker against Pakistan in ICC matches.

Hardik’s count is now at 15 wickets, ahead of Australian pace ace **Mitchell Starc (11 wickets), erstwhile Indian seamer Ashish Nehra (10 wickets), and spin wizard Ravindra Jadeja (10 wickets). His capability to perform under pressure in deciding matches against arch-nemesis Pakistan has turned him into a go-to man for Team India in ICC competitions.

Hardik Pandya’s aggressive seam bowling and partnership-breaking skills have established him as India’s first choice bowler in high-pressure matches against Pakistan. His 15 wickets in ICC tournaments speak volumes about his consistency and success against India’s arch-rivals.

Most Wickets vs Pakistan in ICC Matches

  • Hardik Pandya – 15
  • Mitchell Starc– 11
  • Ashish Nehra – 10
  • Ravindra Jadeja – 10
  • Irfan Pathan – 9

In his recent showing, Hardik has solidified his position among India’s top match-winners against Pakistan. His skill for performing under pressure both with bat and ball serves as a boon for India when it comes to their pursuit of ICC glory.

Pakistan’s Struggle in ICC Champions Trophy

This match is a do-or-die game for Pakistan, and the loss would basically end their hopes of making the semifinals. With the wicket yielding to the bowlers, Pakistan will need to post a total close to 250 in order to stay in the running. Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah are now burdened with saving the team and propelling them toward a fighting score.

But considering India’s good chasing skills, anything less than 250 may not suffice. The Indian batting order, spearheaded by **Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, has consistently demonstrated their run-chasing skills. To remain in the tournament, Pakistan’s bowlers will need to deliver something out of the ordinary in the second innings.

Hardik Pandya’s record-breaking achievement against Pakistan has once again justified his image as a big-match performer. With India in a dominant position, Pakistan are up against the odds to save their Champions Trophy hopes.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final Flashback: When Pakistan Stunned India in an Unforgettable Showdown

