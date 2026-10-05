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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report

Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report

Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians is under fresh speculation after multiple IPL franchises reportedly expressed interest in a trade deal. With Pandya seeking a captaincy role, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants could emerge as potential destinations ahead of IPL 2027.

Rumours of Hardik Pandya being traded away from Mumbai Indians once again picked up after reported interest from one of the franchises. Image Credit: ANI
Rumours of Hardik Pandya being traded away from Mumbai Indians once again picked up after reported interest from one of the franchises. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 19:53 IST

Hardik Pandya Future at Mumbai Indians: There is no doubt about the fact that, when fit, Hardik Pandya is one of the top players in T20s. The star all-rounder is among the rare breed of Indian cricketers who can bowl four overs and can bat in the top six. Pandya has spent the last few months on the sidelines, with his last action on the field being in the Indian Premier League 2026. However, a poor campaign for the Mumbai Indians and reported tension among the squad have meant that the 32-year-old could be traded away from the five-time champions. 

Since the reports of Pandya moving away from MI hit the internet, there have been reported interests from multiple teams. The fact that Pandya provides balance to the team like no other player, it is not a surprise that he would be on the radar for each of the nine teams in the league.

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Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Rumours Pick Up

According to a report published on Cricbuzz, the rumours of a possible trade from the Mumbai Indians have picked up once again. The report said that sources revealed multiple teams enquired with the Ambani-owned for acquiring the services of Hardik Pandya. However, one of the teams has shown a great deal of interest. It is believed that MI would ask for a marquee player in exchange from the franchise involved in the deal; hence, an all-cash trade deal might not be possible. 

Hardik Pandya Seeks Captaincy Role

Apart from being a frontline bowler for most teams and a batter in the top six, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has earned him a trophy and a runner-up finish in his first two seasons in charge of Gujarat Titans. However, it was his captaincy aspirations that possibly harmed the move to the Mumbai Indians in the first place in 2023. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain, a move that did not sit well with the fans of the five-time champions. 

It is understood that despite not getting the best results as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, the Indian all-rounder still holds captaincy aspirations. Hence, a trade deal would only be possible with teams where Pandya could be made captain. This would rule out back-to-back defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Rajat Patidar, Punjab Kings led by Shreyas Iyer, Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill, Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Pat Cummins, and possibly Chennai Super Kings led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Which Team Will Hardik Pandya Join After Mumbai Indians in IPL?

This leaves out the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants. RR, who were led by Riyan Parag last season, had a change in ownership after IPL 2026 and could be looking at a change in leadership. Meanwhile, neither KKR nor LSG would have their captains from the previous seasons with them. The Super Giants traded out their skipper Rishabh Pant to DC for Kuldeep Yadav. As for the Capitals, they will still have Axar Patel in their ranks but could go with a new captain, given poor results in the last two years. However, with experienced Indian stars like KL Rahul and Pant in the squad, it is unlikely they would add Pandya to the mix. 

Kolkata and Lucknow seem to be the most obvious destinations for the Indian all-rounder. However, whether it is the action on the field or trade deals like this, the IPL has seldom witnessed straightforward things coming true. 

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: “He Belongs Here” — Abhishek Sharma Reveals What He Tells Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report
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Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Trade: IPL 2027 Buzz Picks up as Franchise Shows Huge Interest in Team India All-Rounder | Report

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