In an Instgram post, Hardik Pandya shares his adorable family picture of three dogs and his much pregnant fiancee who is expected to give birth soon.

International cricketer Hardik Pandya shared the utmost gorgeous photo on his Instagram and Twitter account on Friday (17 July). The soon-to be father posted a photo with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic and his three dogs. He captioned the picture as ‘family’.

The picture soon started getting the much deserved attention from the netizens and the fans of the cricketer. People started commenting on the picture and it received over 33,000 likes and more that 2000 retweets on Twitter. On Instagram, it has successfully gone viral with over 9.4 lakh likes.

In the image, the actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic can be seen heavily pregnant looking at her husband kissing their paww-dorable dogs!

People have sent their good wishes and congratulations on the comment section of the photo. The couple had shared their engagement via social media on 1st January. Pandya then announced on May 31 that he is expecting a baby in their lives soon with a picture of him and his pregnant fiancée.

The cricketer also tagged the stylists and the photographer in the caption, and the credit is highly due!

He has also been one of the few sportsmen to engage with his online fan base regularly by bringing out and challenging people in workout videos.

The all-rounder had to miss New Zealand tour this year due to a back injury. However, he is ready to be back in the game for the next Indian Premier League (IPL). The arrangements are being sort out after much delay due to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App