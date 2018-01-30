On Tuesday, Former Indian skipper and legend batsman Mohammad Azharuddin has stated that there is no comparison to India’s first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The former Indian captain also advised to not to compare both. Kapil was used to bowl at least 20-25 overs per day, and it’s not easy for everyone to that.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said “there cannot be another Kapil Dev,” rubbishing the comparison of India’s first World Cup-winning captain with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. “It’s not advisable to do that,” Azhar said when asked about the two all-rounders being compared to one another. “It’s not good. Because there can never be another Kapil Dev. It’s very difficult to get another Kapil Dev as an amount of hard workload he took over a period of time, he used to bowl 20-25 overs in a day. Not many people can do it now,” the 54-year-old said about his former teammate.

Pandya, 24, is often considered as India’s best all-rounder since the days of the legendary Dev who guided India to its first ever World Cup in 1983. Since making his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against Australia at Adelaide in January 2016, Pandya has gone on to feature regularly in every format, also drawing a lot of praise from his captain Virat Kohli. In the just-concluded South Africa Test series, the wiry Gujarat player failed to live up to expectations since scoring a fighting 93 in the first rubber at Cape Town, a Test India lost.

Pandya has also made some silly mistakes, like the inexplicable run out in the second innings of the second Test when India were reeling at 65/5 chasing a target of 287. Kapil, on the other hand, has been regarded as one of India’s finest cricketers of all time, taking 434 wickets and amassing 5,248 runs in 131 Tests. In 225 ODIs, the 59-year-old has 253 scalps and 3,783 runs. Azhar hailed India’s 63-run win in the third Test, ending the three-Test series 2-