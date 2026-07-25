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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027

Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027

Hardik Pandya has resumed high-intensity training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, boosting hopes of his India ODI comeback before the 2027 ODI World Cup. The star all-rounder is focusing on bowling fitness, batting drills, and match readiness.

Hardik Pandya has resumed a high-intensity training program, practicing for the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: ANI
Hardik Pandya has resumed a high-intensity training program, practicing for the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 09:37 IST

Hardik Pandya Return: The Indian ODI team is gearing up for the World Cup next year in South Africa. In the recent ODI series against England, the Shubman Gill-led side lost the three-match series having won the first game. In the squad, there was a notable miss with Hardik Pandya being ruled out. Without a seam-bowling all-rounder, the balance of the team went for a toss. Latest reports have emerged that show that Pandya has resumed a high-intensity training program in Bengaluru. 

Hardik Pandya resumes training for ODI comeback

According to a report from Revsportz, Hardik Pandya has resumed training for a comeback in the ODI side. The all-rounder last played in the format during the Champions Trophy final in 2025. Pandya, currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, has been training every day for three to four hours. 

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Hardik Pandya Trains For Bowling Fitness

Having played the shortest format in recent times, a major focus during Pandya’s training has been on regaining his bowling form. He has been bowling 12 overs in a day, including a spell of five to six overs. 

Hardik Pandya’s Unique Batting Training

The same report mentioned that the star all-rounder has employed a unique batting training. The 32-year-old has been batting against a plastic ball on a tiled surface. It is believed that the idea behind the unique batting drill has been to replicate the conditions and surfaces in South Africa. A plastic ball on a tile surface skids off the surface, resulting in short balls coming at a higher pace. 

Hardik Pandya’s absence felt in the Indian team

Hardik Pandya’s absence was felt in the Indian team that took on England earlier this month. The star all-rounder provides a balance to the team that has not been matched by any other player. Given the conditions in England, the visitors could not bank on spin-bowling all-rounders, with their bowling potential being limited.

The ODI World Cup in 2027 will be played in South Africa, where Hardik Pandya, being a pace-bowling all-rounder, could potentially be India’s most important player. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been looked at as a back-up for Pandya for some time. However, he has faced a few injuries in recent times that have kept him outside the side. There is a chance that if fit, both Nitish and Hardik could be in India’s plans for playing XI spots during the World Cup. 

Also Read: Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

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Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027
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Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027
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