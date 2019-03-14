Video of cricketer Hardik Pandya playing MS Dhoni style helicopter shot in trending on the internet. Pandya who missed the Australia series due to a lower back injury was stopped on the field and was practicing on nets ahead of the Indian Premier League season 12 (IPL 2019).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who missed the ODI series against Australia due to a lower back injury has returned to the field. Ahead of the Indian Premier League season 12 (IPL 2019), Hardik Pandya was spotted sweating out at the nets and was trying to get back the momentum. Hardik was joined by his brother Krunal and Pandya brother did strength endurance training at Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli.

Gearing up to give his best for Mumbai Indians, the 25-year-old cricketer was batting at the nets and playing MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot. After the practice, Hardik Pandya shared a video in which he is hitting the ball just like MS Dhoni. The pinch-hitter captioned the video, “Guess my inspiration behind this shot?”

In 11 Tests, Hardik Pandya scored 532 runs and took 17 wickets, while in 45 ODIs and 38 T20s, he managed to hit 731 and 296 runs respectively.

Guess my inspiration behind this shot? 🚁 😍 pic.twitter.com/9mwQ6uNg3g — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 14, 2019

Earlier, Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan was in the limelight for playing MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot and hitting the ball out of the park. Rashid pulled off the stunner during a T10 league match by playing the Helicopter shot while playing for the Durban Heats.

