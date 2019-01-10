After facing massive flak from the audiences and receiving a show cause notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian all-arounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday extended an apology to the board saying he is extremely regretful for his remarks made during the TV chat show Koffee With Karan. Responding to the show cause notice, Pandya said that while on the chat show he did not realise his comments could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers.

Responding to the show cause notice, Pandya said that while on the chat show he did not realise his comments could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers. He has written the apology which has been taken in possession by the PTI. The 25-year-old also assured that he will hold the BCCI in the highest regard and “will exercise complete discretion and prudence to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in future.”

He further expressed regret over the matter saying that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on his part to offend anyone or throw a bad light on any section of the society in the bad light.

The cricketer also added that he made the statements without realising the fact that it would be found offensive. Pandya appeared on the show with KL Rahul and both of them are facing major criticism for their behaviour on the show.

