Hardik Pandya Return Update: Team India All-Rounder’s Comeback Further Delayed As Fresh Injury Dents Hopes

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has suffered a fresh injury setback that has ruled him out of the upcoming one-day fixtures for India A against Australia A. Having not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in March in Ahmedabad due to repeated injuries, the seam-bowling all-rounder’s return to competitive cricket has been further delayed.

What fresh injury setback has Hardik Pandya been dealt with?

With Pandya undergoing some scans recently, a fresh injury to his right shin has been revealed, ruling him out of competitive cricket for at least three weeks, including the white-ball leg in New Zealand that kickstarts on October 22. The Baroda-born cricketer had been picked for the One-day series against Australia A, starting on October 6, with a view to fast-tracking him into international cricket. However, the latest injury development has set back the date. With the tour of New Zealand commencing on October 22, there is no chance of Pandya being ready for that tour. At the same time, reports also state that the star cricketer was keen to travel to Japan for the Asian Games and the BCCI’s operations team had taken his passport to resolve the visa-related work. It was before the start of the T20I series against Afghanistan that the 32-year-old suddenly developed a shooting pain around his knee amid fielding drills. As a result, the scans revealed fresh injury.

A BCCI source tracking COE developments gave the below statement to PTI:

“This is very unfortunate but Hardik’s latest scan reports have revealed an injury to his right shin. He has been advised complete rest for a period of two weeks. BCCI’s medical panel head Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has seen his reports and, on his return from Japan, will assess him and decide on when he can start his rehabilitation.”

Will Hardik Pandya be fit to play in the 2027 World Cup?

While the ODI World Cup 2027 remains a year away, the mega tournament is what India will have in mind as far as Pandya is concerned. Due to his ability to make impact across facets, the Baroda-born all-rounder remains a key member of the side.

Keeping in mind the fresh injury he has sustained, it remains clear when the 32-year-old will next be able to play international cricket. The Men in Blue will be hopeful of Pandya’s availability for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.