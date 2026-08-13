Hardik Pandya Sets Condition for Potential KKR Switch Ahead of IPL 2027; Report Reveals Condition for Potential Move

Hardik Pandya could be on the move ahead of IPL 2027, with Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly emerging as a potential destination for the all-rounder. However, his possible switch to the three-time champions could depend on a major condition involving their coaching staff.

According to journalist Abhishek Tripathi, Pandya would be reluctant to join KKR if Abhishek Nayar remains part of the franchise’s coaching setup. The report adds another layer to the growing speculation surrounding the India all-rounder’s future after a difficult campaign with Mumbai Indians.

Nayar has strong ties with KKR, having previously worked with the franchise as an assistant coach between 2018 and 2024. He also headed the KKR academy before returning to the team as head coach for the 2026 season.

Why Does Abhishek Nayar Matter to Pandya?

Pandya’s reported reluctance is believed to stem from Nayar’s close relationship with Rohit Sharma. Pandya took over as Mumbai Indians captain from Rohit in 2024, a leadership change that created considerable unrest among the franchise’s supporters.

The transition was particularly difficult at Wankhede Stadium, where Pandya was repeatedly booed by sections of the crowd. A video from the 2024 season also showed Rohit having an animated conversation with Nayar ahead of Mumbai Indians’ match against KKR at Eden Gardens, further fuelling speculation about the dynamics within the franchise.

While there is no official confirmation from Pandya or KKR regarding the reported condition, the development could become a significant factor if negotiations between the player and franchise progress.

KKR Video Adds Fuel to Trade Speculation

The transfer rumours gained further momentum after KKR posted a social media video featuring Pandya.

The clip showed KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before Pandya appeared in the background and jokingly interrupted him. KKR captioned the post, “Wait for it.”

The seemingly playful post quickly caught the attention of fans amid reports linking Pandya with a move to Kolkata.

Pandya Coming Off Difficult IPL Season

Pandya endured a disappointing 2026 IPL campaign with Mumbai Indians. The franchise finished ninth in the 10-team standings after managing only four victories from 14 matches.

The all-rounder’s individual contribution was also below expectations. He scored 206 runs and picked up four wickets in 10 appearances.

Pandya has not played a competitive fixture since Mumbai’s IPL campaign ended, leaving questions over his next move ahead of the 2027 season.

For KKR, the reported condition presents a difficult choice. Nayar has only recently taken charge as head coach, and removing him to accommodate a player would raise questions about coaching stability and the authority of the franchise’s management.

At the same time, Pandya’s leadership experience and all-round abilities could make him an attractive addition. Whether KKR are willing to make significant changes to their coaching structure for the India star could ultimately determine if the much-discussed move becomes reality.