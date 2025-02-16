Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK Due To This Reason…

The penalty was imposed after MI maintained a slow over rate during their final IPL 2024 group-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants, marking Pandya’s third offence of the season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be without their captain Hardik Pandya for their opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. Pandya has been suspended for one match due to a slow over-rate offence committed during IPL 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had penalized Pandya following Mumbai Indians’ final group-stage match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium. According to the official IPL statement, MI had maintained a slow over rate, leading to Pandya’s third offence of the season. As a result, the all-rounder was fined INR 30 lakh and received a one-match suspension, ruling him out of MI’s opening fixture of IPL 2025.

What’s The Reason?

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match,” read the official IPL media release. Other Mumbai Indians players, including Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, were also penalized, with each fined either 50% of their match fee or INR 12 lakh, whichever was lower.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With Pandya absent, Mumbai Indians will need to decide on a stand-in captain for the high-profile clash against CSK. Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who led the team to five IPL titles, is a strong contender for the role. Other possible options include vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Pandya’s suspension means he will be available for MI’s second match of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans on March 29. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated 18th edition of the IPL will commence on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. The first double-header of the season will take place on March 23, featuring SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals and MI vs. CSK.

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. As the tournament unfolds, MI will look to overcome the early setback of Pandya’s absence and aim for a strong start to their campaign.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary Venues