Hardik Pandya Trade: MI Set Two-Player Demand, KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi Stance Could Decide Deal | IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya Trade: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly yet to find common ground over a potential trade involving Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. While MI are said to have identified two KKR players they want in return, Kolkata are reluctant to release some of their key performers. The future of young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi could prove particularly important as discussions continue.

Hardik’s possible departure from Mumbai has attracted attention, with multiple franchises reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing the India all-rounder into their squads. However, any move will depend on whether the teams can agree on player exchanges that suit their respective plans.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Mumbai have sought fast bowler Harshit Rana and Raghuvanshi as part of a proposed deal. KKR, meanwhile, are understood to have drawn a line around several established names, leaving the two franchises with important decisions to make before the trade window progresses.

MI Want Harshit Rana And Angkrish Raghuvanshi In Hardik Pandya Trade

Mumbai Indians are reportedly interested in securing two players from KKR in exchange for Hardik. Harshit Rana, a fast bowler who played an important role in Kolkata’s IPL 2024 title-winning campaign, is among their reported targets.

The other name is Raghuvanshi, who emerged as a significant batting contributor for KKR and finished as the franchise’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, according to the report. His age, batting potential and wicketkeeping ability could make him an important part of Kolkata’s plans for the coming seasons.

It remains uncertain whether KKR are prepared to release either player. The report suggests that Raghuvanshi’s availability is a particularly important point in the negotiations, with the franchise yet to indicate a willingness to include him in the proposed exchange.

KKR Unwilling To Release Narine, Varun And Rinku Singh

Kolkata are reportedly keen to retain several players they consider central to their squad. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, who provide the team with key spin options, are not viewed as available for a Hardik trade.

Finisher Rinku Singh is also understood to be among the players KKR do not want to part with. The India batter has become an important component of the franchise’s middle order and leadership group.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is another complicated case. His potential involvement in a trade is uncertain, with questions surrounding his availability across the IPL season because of workload management.

The report also indicates that KKR’s interest in Pandya cooled after the initial discussions, with concerns reportedly raised about his fitness and injury history. These factors could influence the franchise’s assessment of the value of a deal.

CSK And Rajasthan Royals Also Linked With Hardik Pandya

KKR are not the only franchise reportedly exploring a move for the Mumbai Indians captain. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have also emerged as possible destinations in the trade discussions.

Mumbai are said to have sought batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi from Rajasthan. However, the reported discussions have not made significant progress.

A possible exchange involving Chennai Super Kings has also faced resistance. MI reportedly expressed interest in young batter Ayush Mhatre, but CSK are understood to have rejected the proposal.

Hardik Pandya Trade Talks Could Resume Soon

The coming discussions could provide greater clarity on Hardik’s future, with the report suggesting that MI and KKR are expected to revisit their negotiations in the coming week.

For now, Mumbai’s reported demand for Rana and Raghuvanshi remains a major point of contention. Whether Kolkata are willing to reconsider their position on the young wicketkeeper-batter could determine if the proposed trade moves closer to completion.

No official confirmation of a trade has been announced by the franchises. Until an agreement is reached and formally communicated, Hardik’s IPL 2027 future remains uncertain.