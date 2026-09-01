Hardik Pandya’s Bald Look Goes Viral Ahead of India Return: Fans React to Star All-Rounder’s Stunning Transformation

Social media users expressed their amazement after Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya amazed people on and off the field with his new look at a Duleep Trophy match which was held at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya who is famed for his ever-changing hairstyles and fashion sense turned heads as he appeared wearing a completely bald look that fans following the match immediately recognized as the main focus. Soon, snapshots of Hardik Pandya were everywhere on various platforms in social media, with viewers making references to a style commonly attributed to gangsters.

Hardik Pandya’s New Bald Look Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya in new look👀 pic.twitter.com/s4qZyk54Nf — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 31, 2026







The completely new look brought forth many reactions and most of them being the fans giving Pandya credit for daringly trying his hands on different styles. His recent change in look further supports the all-rounder as one among the first to sport Indian cricket’s latest off-field fashion trends. He’s one the guys who are instantly identifiable in the sports world just by their looks.

Hardik Pandya Set For Team India Return

The Times of India reported that Hardik Pandya seem to have taken some serious effort in his preparations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore, and the all-rounder, as one could expect, is ready to be back in action for Team India.

Hardik who last represented the national team in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 is in line to be selected for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Him coming back would be a boost for the Indian team as Pandya is capable of providing the team with a good balance with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya Stats Against Afghanistan

Hardik Pandya has played a couple of T20Is against Afghanistan. In those two games, the 32-year-old has scored 67 runs with a strike rate of over 180. With the ball in hand, Pandya is yet to pick a wicket against the Asian nation in the four overs he has bowled.

Also Read: IND vs AFG T20I Series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy Set For India Return; Big Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar