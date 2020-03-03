Hardik Pandya, who had a surgery recently, is now all set to return to the international side and entertain cricket lovers in India Premier League (IPL 2020). On Tuesday, Hardik Pandya scored a ton off 37-ball in DY Patil T20 Cup proving his fitness and skills.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is known for his aggressive bowling and powerful batting, smashed a 37-ball hundred in the 16th DY Patil T20 cup group- c match on Tuesday, March 3. Pandya, one of the key players of Virat Kohli-led Team India, was dropped from the side for New Zealand’s tour following the back injury he had in 2019.

But, his today’s inning proved that the Baroda-lad is all set to make an explosive comeback in the forthcoming series against South Africa and Indian Premier League (IPL 13). In his inning, Pandya utilized all 39 balls, he faced, to the fullest scoring 105 runs. His hundred was laced with 8 boundaries and 10 towering sixes that powered his side to post a gigantic total of 252 runs in 20 overs.

In the mid-inning chat, Hardik Pandya said he is happy the way he batted today and shaping up despite being away from cricket for a period of 6 months.

The cricketer called it a fantastic feeling as it was his second game after a long time. Praising the DY Patil T20 Cup, Pandya added that it’s a great platform to test his body and skills.

The 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa would be played from March 12 to 18, and Hardik is hoping to make a comeback.

The Proteas have also pulled up their socks as their management announced the 15-men squad on Monday under the leadership of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Team includes Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Keshav Maharaj.

The home side is likely to announce their 15-men hopefully by March 5.

