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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya’s IPL Future Uncertain; Mumbai Indians Yet To Decide Amid KKR, CSK Interest: Report

Hardik Pandya’s IPL Future Uncertain; Mumbai Indians Yet To Decide Amid KKR, CSK Interest: Report

Hardik Pandya’s IPL future remains uncertain as Mumbai Indians weigh a potential trade, with KKR and CSK reportedly among the teams interested in the all-rounder.

IPL Trade News: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Future Remains in Doubt; KKR, CSK Show Interest | Report. Photo X
IPL Trade News: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Future Remains in Doubt; KKR, CSK Show Interest | Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 23:15 IST

Hardik Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians remains uncertain, with growing speculation surrounding a possible trade ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season. However, the five-time champions are yet to make a final decision on whether they want to part ways with their star all-rounder.

Pandya has been linked with several franchises in recent weeks following Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, in which they finished ninth. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the two most prominent teams reportedly interested in the 32-year-old, while Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been mentioned in connection with a potential move.

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According to a Cricbuzz report, discussions involving Mumbai and the interested franchises remain at an early stage. The report also suggests that a trade is far from guaranteed, meaning Pandya could remain with Mumbai Indians for another season.

KKR are understood to be keen on acquiring the all-rounder but are reportedly unwilling to sacrifice any of their marquee players as part of the deal. Cameron Green’s situation could potentially become relevant, although Mumbai may not be particularly interested given uncertainty over the Australian’s availability for IPL 2027 amid a busy international schedule.

Chennai Super Kings have also been linked with Pandya, but the franchise is yet to confirm whether it has formally pursued the player.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz: “We have not started applying our minds to this. First, we will have a coach. We have received calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise.”

Pandya has not played competitive cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2026 and has relocated to Bengaluru, where he has been working at the Centre of Excellence as he continues his rehabilitation and aims to regain full fitness.

His recent IPL numbers have also contributed to questions about his future. Since joining Mumbai Indians in 2024, Pandya has failed to cross 225 runs in each of the following seasons and has averaged below 25 with the bat, while his strike rate has remained below 150.

Mumbai endured a difficult period after bringing Pandya back in 2024. They finished last that season, reached Qualifier 2 in 2025 before losing to Punjab Kings, and then ended the 2026 campaign in ninth place.

With the IPL 2027 trade window expected to generate further movement, Pandya’s situation will remain one of the biggest talking points. For now, however, Mumbai Indians have not committed to moving on from their all-rounder.

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Hardik Pandya’s IPL Future Uncertain; Mumbai Indians Yet To Decide Amid KKR, CSK Interest: Report
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