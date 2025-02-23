Hardik Pandya’s Jaw-Dropping Luxury Watch Collection: A Peek Into His Million-Dollar Timepieces

Hardik Pandya has long been known for his love of luxury watches, with his collection boasting some of the most exclusive timepieces in the world.

In a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan, the Men in Blue emerged victorious, putting up a dominant performance on the field. After Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, India capitalized on key moments to make a strong comeback. One of the defining moments of the match was the dismissal of Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam. Hardik Pandya, with a brilliant delivery, sent Babar back to the pavilion, sparking celebrations among Indian players and fans. However, while Pandya’s on-field heroics were lauded, his choice of wristwear became an equally hot topic of discussion.

As Pandya celebrated Babar Azam’s dismissal with a fiery send-off, eagle-eyed fans spotted an exquisite timepiece on his wrist. The watch in question was none other than the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial, valued at a staggering $800,000 (approximately INR 6.93 crore). This limited-edition marvel, crafted with Carbon TPT and Quartz TPT materials, is one of only 50 pieces in existence. Its state-of-the-art engineering and unparalleled design make it a collector’s dream, seamlessly blending luxury and innovation.

Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial

His affinity for Richard Mille is well-documented, but his watch arsenal extends far beyond. Recently, he was spotted at the airport wearing a Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with a red sapphire bezel, a watch priced at around $280,000 (INR 2.43 crore). This Swiss masterpiece features an 18k yellow gold case and a diamond-paved dial, exuding opulence.

Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with Red Sapphire Bezel

The cricketer’s collection also includes multiple Patek Philippe Nautilus models. Among them is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/113P-001, a platinum timepiece set with 32 baguette emeralds on the bezel and 12 baguette-cut emeralds as hour markers. This rare beauty, also found in Mark Wahlberg’s collection, is valued at approximately $1.8 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEINDIANHOROLOGY (@theindianhorology)

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/113P-001

Another standout piece is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P, featuring a red ruby bezel, similar to the one owned by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. This exclusive model has a market value of around $850,000.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P

Adding to his extravagant collection is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5720/2G ‘Phoenix,’ a breathtaking white gold timepiece adorned with diamonds and an intricately enameled Phoenix design. With an estimated value of $1 million, this watch represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5720/2G ‘Phoenix’

Pandya’s collection further includes the Rolex Day-Date 228235OGRP with an olive green dial, marking the 60th anniversary of this iconic model.

Rolex Day-Date 228235OGRP

He also owns the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G-010, an iced-out timepiece set with 255 diamonds.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G-010

Hardik Pandya’s affinity for high-end timepieces underscores his taste for luxury and exclusivity. As India celebrates a thrilling victory over Pakistan, Pandya’s ever-growing watch collection continues to capture the attention of fans and collectors alike, proving that both on and off the field, he remains a true showstopper.

