Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Hardik Pandya’s Jaw-Dropping Luxury Watch Collection: A Peek Into His Million-Dollar Timepieces

Hardik Pandya has long been known for his love of luxury watches, with his collection boasting some of the most exclusive timepieces in the world.

Hardik Pandya's Jaw-Dropping Luxury Watch Collection: A Peek Into His Million-Dollar Timepieces


In a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan, the Men in Blue emerged victorious, putting up a dominant performance on the field. After Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, India capitalized on key moments to make a strong comeback. One of the defining moments of the match was the dismissal of Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam. Hardik Pandya, with a brilliant delivery, sent Babar back to the pavilion, sparking celebrations among Indian players and fans. However, while Pandya’s on-field heroics were lauded, his choice of wristwear became an equally hot topic of discussion.

As Pandya celebrated Babar Azam’s dismissal with a fiery send-off, eagle-eyed fans spotted an exquisite timepiece on his wrist. The watch in question was none other than the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial, valued at a staggering $800,000 (approximately INR 6.93 crore). This limited-edition marvel, crafted with Carbon TPT and Quartz TPT materials, is one of only 50 pieces in existence. Its state-of-the-art engineering and unparalleled design make it a collector’s dream, seamlessly blending luxury and innovation.

Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial

Hardik Pandya has long been known for his love of luxury watches, with his collection boasting some of the most exclusive timepieces in the world. His affinity for Richard Mille is well-documented, but his watch arsenal extends far beyond. Recently, he was spotted at the airport wearing a Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with a red sapphire bezel, a watch priced at around $280,000 (INR 2.43 crore). This Swiss masterpiece features an 18k yellow gold case and a diamond-paved dial, exuding opulence.

Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with Red Sapphire Bezel

The cricketer’s collection also includes multiple Patek Philippe Nautilus models. Among them is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/113P-001, a platinum timepiece set with 32 baguette emeralds on the bezel and 12 baguette-cut emeralds as hour markers. This rare beauty, also found in Mark Wahlberg’s collection, is valued at approximately $1.8 million.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/113P-001

Another standout piece is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P, featuring a red ruby bezel, similar to the one owned by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. This exclusive model has a market value of around $850,000.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P

Adding to his extravagant collection is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5720/2G ‘Phoenix,’ a breathtaking white gold timepiece adorned with diamonds and an intricately enameled Phoenix design. With an estimated value of $1 million, this watch represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5720/2G ‘Phoenix’

Pandya’s collection further includes the Rolex Day-Date 228235OGRP with an olive green dial, marking the 60th anniversary of this iconic model.

Rolex Day-Date 228235OGRP

He also owns the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G-010, an iced-out timepiece set with 255 diamonds.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G-010

Hardik Pandya’s affinity for high-end timepieces underscores his taste for luxury and exclusivity. As India celebrates a thrilling victory over Pakistan, Pandya’s ever-growing watch collection continues to capture the attention of fans and collectors alike, proving that both on and off the field, he remains a true showstopper.

