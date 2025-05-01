Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Hardik Pandya’s Reaction After MI’s Massive Win Over RR: ‘It’s Never About People…’

MI piled on 217 runs for just two wickets after being put into bat, thanks to disciplined shot selection and a strong batting effort across the lineup.

Hardik Pandya's Reaction After MI's Massive Win Over RR: 'It's Never About People...'


Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya emphasized the importance of staying grounded and playing simple cricket after his team secured a crushing 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

The comprehensive win not only marked MI’s sixth consecutive triumph but also officially ended RR’s playoff hopes in this year’s IPL.

Simple Approach, Big Results

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya said the team’s recent success is rooted in a return to basics.

“Everyone is very clear and we are going back to simple cricket, it is working for us and hopefully it continues. We want to be humble, very disciplined and keep focusing,” he said.

MI piled on 217 runs for just two wickets after being put into bat, thanks to disciplined shot selection and a strong batting effort across the lineup.

“We could have got another 15 runs. What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots. Surya and I said there’s value for shots… Ro (Rohit) and Ryan batted the same way. I think it was absolutely fantastic.”

Pandya was quick to highlight that the focus was never on individual opportunities, but on team needs.

“It is never about people getting chances; it’s about what is required in the situation. People are going back to batsmanship. As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship.”

RR Admits to Being Outplayed

Rajasthan’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag acknowledged that MI outclassed them in all departments.

“We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned it wasn’t our day,” said Parag.

RR struggled to keep pace with the chase and were never really in the hunt.

Parag Reflects on Learning Curve

Parag pointed to the middle order as an area that needs improvement and accountability.

“We have been getting good starts but it is up to the middle order – myself, Dhruv, for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay, but we still back ourselves, if another situation (like today) comes up then we will be up for it.”

Reflecting on the overall season, Parag remained optimistic despite the setbacks.

“We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them and we have had a few close matches.”

ALSO READ: MI vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Reaction After 100-Run Thrash is ‘It Is How It Is’

 

