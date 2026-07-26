Hardik Pandya’s Return Date Revealed: When Will Team India Star Make His Comeback To International Cricket?

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been putting in the hard yards ever since he was ruled out of international cricket, having missed some important matches. With the seam-bowling all-rounder an integral part of India’s white-ball squads, a timeline of his return has been revealed. When will the 32-year-old make his international return?

When will Hardik Pandya be ready to return to international cricket?

According to PTI, the star cricketer will be return to top-level cricket in August and has reportedly been 10-12 overs to prepare himself for the rigours of international cricket. Although the reported time is August, the management may not rush him to the international arena quickly, given Pandya remains vital to their 2027 World Cup chances and will wish to regulate the workload management. If the tour of Bangladesh in August is finalised, the Baroda-born cricketer could make his return to national colours then, else it will be during the home series against the West Indies in September-October.

🚨 GOOD NEWS FOR TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳 – Hardik Pandya is available to play ODIs & T20Is from August. [Kushar Sarkar] Important player for Cricket World Cup 2027. pic.twitter.com/nXlCV1EPZJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 26, 2026

Additionally, Pandya could also be rested from T20I games moving forward and play only in ODIs, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup.

When did Hardik Pandya last play for Team India?

The star all-rounder’s last game for Team India was the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pandya, who captained the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, largely struggled for form, managing only four wins in 14 games as the five-time champions finished 9th in the standings despite bona fide T20 stars like Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult among others. The skipper’s own form came under massive scrutiny as he managed only 206 runs in 10 games at 22.89 alongside four wickets, averaging 64.75.

In the 32-year-old’s absence, the sub-continent nation have struggled to balance their side, losing T20I series to Ireland and England, who also beat Team India in the recent ODI series. With Nitish Kumar Reddy also nursing an injury, India have fielded a depleted side on more occasions than one in recent games.

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