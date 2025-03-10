Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Cheering For Him At Champions Trophy Final

Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Cheering For Him At Champions Trophy Final

Speculation about Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia’s relationship first began in August 2024 when both were seen posting pictures from a vacation in Greece.

Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Cheering For Him At Champions Trophy Final


British singer and actress Jasmin Walia, rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand. 

Jasmin Walia, known for her stint on the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and her hit song Bom Diggy, was seen in the stands enthusiastically cheering for Hardik Pandya as India secured a thrilling four-wicket victory. Dressed in a striped shirt and glasses, Jasmin’s pictures from the stadium quickly went viral on social media, with fans speculating about her equation with the star all-rounder.

Adding to the buzz, Jasmin herself shared a post from the stadium with the caption, “Another one,” which many interpreted as a subtle nod to Hardik’s stellar performance in the match.

 



 



Dating Rumors Intensify

Speculation about Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia’s relationship first began in August 2024 when both were seen posting pictures from a vacation in Greece. Although they did not share photos together, eagle-eyed fans noticed similar backgrounds, leading to assumptions that they had traveled together.

The rumors gained further traction after Hardik’s separation from Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The former couple, who had been together for four years and share a son, announced their mutual separation in July 2024 through a joint statement, emphasizing their respect for each other despite the split.

Jasmin’s stadium appearance led to a flurry of reactions from fans. Comments ranged from playful speculation to outright confirmation of their rumored romance. One user commented, “She comes for Hardik Pandya,” while another wrote, “All eyes on Hardik now!”

 



 



Hardik Pandya’s Champions Trophy Performance

Amidst the personal buzz, Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India’s triumph, contributing with both bat and ball. His all-round performance was instrumental in securing India’s third Champions Trophy title, following victories in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013 (under MS Dhoni).

While neither Hardik nor Jasmin has confirmed the dating rumors, their social media interactions and public appearances continue to keep fans intrigued. Whether Jasmin is indeed Hardik’s “lady luck” remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—her presence at the stadium did not go unnoticed!

ALSO READ: Cute Moment, Anushka Sharma Hugs Rohit Sharma After Clinching Victory

