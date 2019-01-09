While announcing the decision of Harendra Singh's removal, the committee said that he has been given back the charge of the junior men's hockey team. It also cited that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the vision and emphasis on building a strong player base ahead of the 2021 Junior World Cup and 2020, 2024 Olympic Games.

Harendra Singh on Wednesday was removed as the coach of senior men’s hockey team, announced Hockey India after a meeting with top officials. According to the statement released, the decision to remove Harendra Singh was taken after a meeting of Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee which was held on January 7, Monday. Chairman of the committee Dr RP Singh, Olympians Harbinder Singh, BP Govinda and Syed Ali attended the meeting.

Hockey India administration also invited applications for the vacant post after Harendra Singh’s dismissal. The senior hockey team will return to training camp in February 2019 in order to prepare for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which will commence from March 23, 2019. It was also announced that until the chief coach position is filled by someone, the senior team will be managed by Hockey India High Performance Director, David John and current Analytical Coach, Chris Ciriello.

