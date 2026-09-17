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Home > Sports News > Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

Haris Rauf wants to return to Test cricket for Pakistan ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series. The Pakistan fast bowler hopes to strengthen the pace attack after England exposed weaknesses, with Rauf targeting longer-format cricket and improved preparation.

Haris Rauf opened up about a potential return to the Test team. Image Credit: ANI
Haris Rauf opened up about a potential return to the Test team. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 18:33 IST

Pakistan Test Cricket Team: Before the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf stated that he would like to play Test cricket for his nation. In November, the island nation will go to Pakistan, who are at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Rauf, who mostly plays white-ball cricket, has only played in 14 first-class matches. He has taken 47 wickets at an average of 27.04, including three five-fors and his best figures of 6/47.

Haris Rauf on What Drives Him to Play Test Cricket For Pakistan

His only Test for Pakistan came against England back in 2022, in which he took one wicket. 

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“There is always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket,” Rauf said, as quoted by ICC. 

“I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need [of a fast bowler]. Let us see what happens in the future,” he added.

Pakistan Fast Bowling Stocks Take a Hit

Following a 3-0 defeat to England in their latest series, Pakistan sit ninth in the standings after an 11-point deduction for slow over-rate in the final Test at Edgbaston, with their point percentage being a shambolic 4.63.

Pakistan’s struggles in the pace department were evident in the England series. Mohammad Abbas was the lone standout for them in the pace department with 13 wickets coming at an average of 25.38.

In comparison, Ollie Robinson, who was the leading wicket-taker in the series, had 21 scalps at 8.76, while Josh Tongue picked up 19 wickets at 16.31. Jofra Archer also made a steady impact with 12 wickets.

Haris Rauf Hopes to Strengthen Pakistan’s Fast Bowling in Test Cricket

Rauf is hoping to bridge this gap in the pace department in the upcoming tours. The right-arm fast bowler has established himself primarily as a white-ball bowler, racking in over 143 appearances across ODIs and T20Is, picking up 234 wickets.

“You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time. I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation,” he signed off.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector; Former India Spinner Also in Race | Report

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Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

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Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

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Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

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Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns
Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns
Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns
Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns
Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

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