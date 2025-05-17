Harith Noah Back In Action: South African Safari Rally Awaits At W2RC

This marks Noah’s return to W2RC action following his early departure from the Dakar Rally earlier this year due to injury.

Indian rally-raid star Harith Noah is set to rejoin the world of competitive racing in the Rally 2 category at the all-new South African Safari Rally. The event, which is part of the 2025 FIA FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), will run from May 18 to 24, starting from the iconic Sun City Resort.

This marks Noah’s return to W2RC action following his early departure from the Dakar Rally earlier this year due to injury.

Rebounding After Dakar Setback

Noah, representing SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY, suffered a crash during the Prologue stage of Dakar 2025. He managed to finish the stage despite the pain, but scans later revealed a fractured wrist that required immediate surgical intervention.

Just four months after the incident, Noah is now fully recovered and ready to take on the demanding terrain of the South African landscape. His return also signals a renewed push for a strong 2025 campaign and a longer-term goal, mounting a serious challenge for Dakar 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“After Dakar, I needed time to recover from the injury, but everything went well and I’m back to full fitness now. This is my first race since the crash, so there are definitely some nerves, which is normal. But the South African Safari Rally is a new challenge for everyone; the route is unfamiliar territory across the board. The key is to stay calm, get used to the bike again, and take it one kilometre at a time,” said Harith Noah.

South Africa Welcomes W2RC for the First Time

The South African Safari Rally makes its debut in the W2RC calendar, bringing the championship to the African nation for the very first time. The route is expected to be one of the most visually stunning and technically difficult, offering a diverse mix of terrains and rapidly changing weather conditions.

This round represents the third stop in a five-event season that spans three continents. The year began with the legendary Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and continued with the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Now, riders face the unpredictability of the African terrain before heading to Portugal for the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in September. The season will then conclude with the renowned Rallye du Maroc in October.

A Boost for Indian Off-Road Motorsport

Harith Noah’s return is more than just a personal milestone, it’s a significant moment for Indian motorsport. His participation in the W2RC underscores India’s growing presence on the global rally-raid stage.

As the championship widens its reach, having Indian athletes like Noah compete at such a high level not only brings national pride but also helps build the country’s stature in the world of off-road racing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli is a ‘Zabardast Player’, But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi