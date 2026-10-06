Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Record: From Historic World Cup Glory To Asian Games Gold, All Her Major Achievements As India Captain

Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Record: Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India women’s captain across all three formats, bringing an end to one of the most decorated leadership spells in Indian cricket. Her tenure saw India achieve several historic milestones across global and continental competitions.

From winning India’s first senior women’s ODI World Cup to lifting Asian Games gold medals, Kaur leaves captaincy after a remarkable run. She also guided India to multiple Asia Cup titles and established herself as one of the most experienced leaders in women’s international cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As India Captain

Harmanpreet Kaur announced on Tuesday, October 6, that she was stepping down as captain of the Indian women’s team across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. She had been India’s full-time T20I captain since 2018 and took over the ODI leadership from Mithali Raj in 2022.

Her decision comes shortly after India won the 2026 Asian Games gold medal under her leadership. It also follows the historic 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph, when India defeated South Africa in the final to claim their first senior women’s ODI World Cup title.

Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Record Across Formats

Kaur finished with an imposing record across all three international formats:

Tests: 4 matches, 3 wins, 1 loss

ODIs: 51 matches, 30 wins, 19 losses, 1 tie and 1 no-result

T20Is: 156 matches as captain, making her the first cricketer to lead a team in 150 T20Is | 92 Wins, 57 Losses, 1 tie and 5 no-result

Kaur’s Test record is particularly notable. She became India’s most successful women’s Test captain after leading the side to her fourth Test victory in July 2026.

Which Major Tournaments Did India Win Under Harmanpreet Kaur?

Kaur’s captaincy was closely linked with several landmark tournament victories.

2016 Women’s Asia Cup: India won the title under Kaur’s leadership. ICC notes that she led India to their sixth consecutive Asia Cup crown that year.

2022 Women’s Asia Cup: Kaur captained India to the title after a dominant final victory over Sri Lanka.

2022 Asian Games: India won their first-ever women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, with Kaur as captain.

2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Kaur led India to their maiden senior women’s ODI World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final.

2026 Women’s Asia Cup: India defeated Sri Lanka to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, with Kaur leading the side.

2026 Asian Games: India retained their Asian Games women’s cricket gold by beating Sri Lanka in the final, giving Kaur back-to-back Asian Games gold medals as captain.

A Historic Captaincy Legacy

Kaur also became the first player to captain a side in 150 T20Is and earlier in 2026 became the most-capped woman in international cricket.

Her captaincy era ends with India having achieved the biggest women’s cricket prize available to the country, the ODI World Cup alongside multiple Asia Cup and Asian Games titles. Kaur will now continue her India journey as a player, with captaincy no longer part of her responsibilities.