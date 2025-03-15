Home
  Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

With momentum on her side, Kaur continued to play fearless cricket, balancing big hits with smart strike rotation.

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Harmanpreet Kaur


Big players rise on big occasions, and Harmanpreet Kaur once again proved why she is one of the finest match-winners in women’s cricket. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain played a scintillating knock in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final, smashing a crucial 33-ball fifty to rescue her team from early trouble against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Walking in at a precarious 14/2 in 4.3 overs, Kaur took charge after MI’s openers, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, fell cheaply. With Delhi Capitals bowlers dictating terms early on, the experienced campaigner absorbed the pressure before launching a stunning counter-attack. Her innings was a perfect blend of resilience and aggression, turning the tide in MI’s favor when it mattered the most.

Harmanpreet’s Heroics Shift Momentum

Harmanpreet initially focused on stabilizing the innings alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been in sublime form throughout the season. The turning point came in the 10th over when Kaur decided to shift gears, taking on Annabel Sutherland with a six and a four to break the shackles.

The next over saw Kaur dominate Jess Jonassen, smashing three consecutive boundaries to announce her intent. Her aggressive approach not only relieved pressure but also put the Delhi Capitals’ bowlers on the back foot, allowing Mumbai to build a solid platform for a competitive total.

Reaching Fifty in Style

With momentum on her side, Kaur continued to play fearless cricket, balancing big hits with smart strike rotation. Her leadership and composure under pressure were evident as she kept the scoreboard ticking while frustrating the DC bowlers.

The defining moment came in the 13th over when Kaur reached her well-earned half-century in style. A crisp four down to long-on off Minnu Mani marked the landmark, sending the MI dugout into jubilation. Her innings not only rescued Mumbai but also set them on the path to a strong total in the high-stakes final.

A Captain’s Knock to Remember

Harmanpreet Kaur’s game-changing knock in the WPL 2025 final reinforced her reputation as a big-match player. Her ability to absorb pressure and counter-attack with precision played a pivotal role in MI’s comeback.

As the WPL 2025 final unfolded, it was clear that Kaur’s brilliance had once again lifted Mumbai Indians at the most crucial juncture. With another unforgettable performance under her belt, she continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest captains in women’s T20 cricket.

