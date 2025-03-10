Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Leading her side from the front, Harmanpreet played a crucial knock of 54 runs off just 33 balls, anchoring Mumbai Indians’ innings and guiding them to a competitive total of 179 runs.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added another milestone to her illustrious career as she overtook teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt in an elite list of batters with the most 50+ scores in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. The batter achieved this feat with a well-crafted half-century against Gujarat Giants in Game 19 of the ongoing WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 10.

Leading her side from the front, Harmanpreet played a crucial knock of 54 runs off just 33 balls, anchoring Mumbai Indians’ innings and guiding them to a competitive total of 179 runs. This was her seventh 50+ score in the WPL, surpassing Sciver-Brunt and Shafali Verma, who both have six such scores to their names. The only players ahead of her in the elite list are Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning (9) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry (8).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

THE KAUR SHOW! 😎 Harmanpreet Kaur notches up her second half-century of the season. 🔥

#WPL2025 | #WPL pic.twitter.com/ZBonPdbRDL Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 10, 2025

Harmanpreet’s innings was instrumental in Mumbai’s strong first-innings performance. After the early dismissal of Amelia Kerr, she steadied the innings alongside Sciver-Brunt, who contributed 38 runs off 31 balls. Hayley Matthews also chipped in with 27 runs in 22 deliveries. The MI skipper’s authoritative stroke play ensured her side posted a challenging total for Gujarat Giants.

For Gujarat, bowlers Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, and Ashleigh Gardner each picked up a wicket, but they couldn’t prevent Mumbai from setting a formidable target.

With this record-breaking knock, Harmanpreet has further cemented her reputation as one of the most consistent batters in the WPL. As Mumbai Indians push for playoff qualification, their skipper’s form could be a crucial factor in their campaign.

Most 50+ Scores in WPL History:

Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 8 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 6 Shafali Verma (DC) – 6

With the tournament heading toward its decisive phase, all eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur to continue her fine form and lead Mumbai Indians to further glory.

ALSO READ: How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66