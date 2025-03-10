Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Leading her side from the front, Harmanpreet played a crucial knock of 54 runs off just 33 balls, anchoring Mumbai Indians’ innings and guiding them to a competitive total of 179 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur


Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added another milestone to her illustrious career as she overtook teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt in an elite list of batters with the most 50+ scores in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. The batter achieved this feat with a well-crafted half-century against Gujarat Giants in Game 19 of the ongoing WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 10.

Leading her side from the front, Harmanpreet played a crucial knock of 54 runs off just 33 balls, anchoring Mumbai Indians’ innings and guiding them to a competitive total of 179 runs. This was her seventh 50+ score in the WPL, surpassing Sciver-Brunt and Shafali Verma, who both have six such scores to their names. The only players ahead of her in the elite list are Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning (9) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry (8).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Harmanpreet’s innings was instrumental in Mumbai’s strong first-innings performance. After the early dismissal of Amelia Kerr, she steadied the innings alongside Sciver-Brunt, who contributed 38 runs off 31 balls. Hayley Matthews also chipped in with 27 runs in 22 deliveries. The MI skipper’s authoritative stroke play ensured her side posted a challenging total for Gujarat Giants.

For Gujarat, bowlers Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, and Ashleigh Gardner each picked up a wicket, but they couldn’t prevent Mumbai from setting a formidable target.

With this record-breaking knock, Harmanpreet has further cemented her reputation as one of the most consistent batters in the WPL. As Mumbai Indians push for playoff qualification, their skipper’s form could be a crucial factor in their campaign.

Most 50+ Scores in WPL History:

  1. Meg Lanning (DC) – 9
  2. Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 8
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 7
  4. Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 6
  5. Shafali Verma (DC) – 6

With the tournament heading toward its decisive phase, all eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur to continue her fine form and lead Mumbai Indians to further glory.

ALSO READ: How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

Filed under

Harmanpreet Kaur WPL 2025

Social media platform X,

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages
With the 2025 edition of

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And...
At least 25 people, mostl

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo
newsx

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...
newsx

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest...
Mumbai Indians skipper Ha

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And Viral Celebration

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And...

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad Daylight!

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest...

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women