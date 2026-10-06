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Home > Sports News > Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India Women’s cricket team captain across formats, ending her leadership stint with the Women in Blue. Smriti Mandhana is reportedly set to replace her, while Harmanpreet is expected to continue playing as a batter.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. Image Credit: ANI
Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 11:37 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team across formats on Tuesday. The ODI World Cup-winning skipper took to Instagram to announce her decision. In her post, Harmanpreet said that ‘it is not an easy decision’ to step down. However, recent form meant that the 37-year-old had to take the step of leaving the captaincy across formats. While her replacement has not been announced, it is widely reported that Smriti Mandhana will be following Kaur.

Previously, there were reports of Smriti being named captain in two formats, while the Women in Blue could be led by a different skipper in the shortest format. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by the BCCI.

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In a lengthy post, Harmanpreet Kaur explained her decision to leave captaincy as tough. In her post, Harmanpreet said, “I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first.”

Hamanpreet further explained how she had to make decisions during her stint as the captain which were not always easy but were made to make the team better. “As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention – to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves,” the 37-year-old added.

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire?

From her post, it seems that Harmanpreet Kaur will continue with her plying career as a pure batter in the team for the foreseeable future. The right-handed batter signed off her post saying, “Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues.”

The last line indicates that the veteran batter who represented India Women’s Team in over 350 matches could feature in the playing XI for the Women in Blue.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

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Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?
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Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

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Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?
Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?
Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?
Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?
Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

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