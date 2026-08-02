Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain India at Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Smriti Mandhana Named Deputy; Pratika Rawal Misses Main Roster: Check Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Indian women’s cricket team after being named captain for the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the continental tournament on Sunday, August 2, with Pratika Rawal among five players named as reserves.

Harmanpreet’s position as captain had come under scrutiny following India’s disappointing campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, where the team failed to progress to the semi-finals. However, the BCCI has opted to retain the experienced batter at the helm as India prepare for another major assignment.

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed vice-captain and will once again form a key part of India’s leadership group. The squad also includes established names such as Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur.

The 15-member squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players, with G. Kamalini and Richa Ghosh named as wicketkeeping options. Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud also make the cut.

Pratika Rawal, who has been part of India’s recent setup, has been placed among the reserves alongside Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare and Minnu Mani.

The BCCI statement confirmed that the Women’s Asia Cup is expected to take place from late August through mid-September. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will announce the complete schedule at a later date.

India have historically dominated the women’s Asia Cup, winning the tournament seven times. However, the defending Asian champions were denied another title in 2024 after Sri Lanka defeated them in the final.

The upcoming edition will be played in the T20I format and is expected to feature eight teams, adding another significant challenge for Harmanpreet’s side.

The tournament will also provide Mandhana with an opportunity to create another piece of T20I history. The left-handed opener currently occupies second place on the women’s T20I run-scoring chart with 4,538 runs from 171 matches.

Mandhana needs 221 more runs to move past former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, who currently leads the list with 4,758 runs from 186 appearances.

For India, however, the immediate priority will be reclaiming the continental title after the setback against Sri Lanka in 2024. With Harmanpreet continuing as captain and Mandhana serving as her deputy, the team will enter the 2026 Asia Cup aiming to restore its dominance in the competition.

India’s Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Reserve players: Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (WK), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Minnu Mani.