Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

India faced a significant setback ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand’s White Ferns as captain Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out due to a niggle. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana was named captain for the match.

The Indian team also introduced two debutants in the squad: batter Tejal Hasabnis and pace-bowling allrounder Saima Thakor. Tejal Hasabnis, who was part of India A’s recent tour to Australia, had an impressive stint as the third-highest run-scorer in the three-match unofficial ODI series, amassing 166 runs at an average of 55.33. Meanwhile, Saima Thakor brings experience from the Women’s Premier League (WPL), having played six games for UP Warriorz and claimed three wickets in the T20 competition.

This ODI series marks the beginning of India’s journey towards the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, which India will be hosting. The team faces pressure to end their long-standing ICC trophy drought, particularly following a disappointing group-stage exit in the previous tournament, which has brought criticism to captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Former India captain Mithali Raj has voiced concerns over the team’s leadership and suggested that Jemimah Rodrigues could be a strong candidate for captaincy. However, the selectors have continued to back Harmanpreet for the role.

India’s Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand’s Playing XI:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday