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Home > Sports News > Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

India Women’s Asian Games 2026 gold has reignited questions over Harmanpreet Kaur’s future as captain, with Smriti Mandhana emerging as a potential successor. Harmanpreet led India to a dominant 147-run win over Sri Lanka in the final, while Mandhana’s leadership experience with RCB Women and consistent performances have added fuel to the captaincy debate.

Harmanpreet Kaur led India to back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen
Harmanpreet Kaur led India to back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 17:49 IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: India Women cricket team earned the nation its first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was hardly challenged during the continental games as they defeated the Sri Lankan side by a whopping margin of 147 runs in the final. However, despite the team winning back-to-back gold medals, Harmanpreet’s form with the bat in hand has brought in criticism, with fans suggesting a change in leadership. 

Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy: Will India See a Leadership Change?

Chasing the massive target of 217, Harmanpreet and her companions surmounted the opposition with 10 balls to spare on Saturday to climb to the top of the medals table. Singles and Powerplay scores in the T20Is. 2.52: Daily performing average in ODIs for the captain. Dutifulness is perhaps the way out for Indian billionaires.

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Harmanpreet herself continues to be driven publicly by team success. She talked after the final about the team’s role in the victory and said the team has “opened the gate” for more gold medals for India.

This means, at this point in time, there is no known official proof or signs that Harmanpreet is planning to step down from the captaincy by choice.

But there has been debate for some time. Harmanpreet is 37 and Mandhana 30, and speculation about India’s succession planning for the future has become more prevalent in conversations around the team.

Smriti Mandhana Emerges as Harmanpreet’s Potential Successor









Mandhana’s case has been really strengthened after the Asian Games. Mandhana scored 79 off 45 balls to define the gold-medal final, which saw India batting at 216/3 before the bowlers sealed the commanding win. She also became the first woman to breach 11000 international runs in that final.

By the time she played in the semifinal of the Asian Games against Bangladesh, she had already passed Suzie Bates to lead the scoring in women’s T20I cricket.

As Mandhana continues to grow in stature, she tends to be increasingly one of the natural choices when it comes to talking about India’s future captaincy.

Smriti Mandhana’s Record as RCB Women Captain

Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy has been in focus as the RCB Women captain. In four seasons of the Women’s Premier League, the opening batter has led her side to the title twice and is currently the reigning champion. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians have won two WPL titles. 

Also Read: National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

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Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold
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Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

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Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold
Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold
Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold
Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold
Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

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