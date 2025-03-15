Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch | WPL Final

The dismissal of Shafali Verma was a key moment for MI-W, given her ability to change the game within a few overs.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final witnessed a thrilling moment when Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s reaction went viral after Shabnim Ismail dismissed Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) opener Shafali Verma. The match, held on Saturday in Mumbai, was filled with intense moments as MI-W looked to defend a competitive total.

MI-W Post a Competitive Total After Early Setbacks

Batting first, MI-W faced early trouble as both openers, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, were dismissed cheaply. At 14/2, MI-W needed a strong comeback, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur delivered under pressure. She played a brilliant knock, scoring 66 runs off just 44 balls, helping her team post a respectable target of 149 runs.

Shabnim Ismail’s Crucial Breakthrough–Dismissing Shafali Verma

As DC-W began their chase, they suffered a setback when Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed skipper Meg Lanning. The turning point came when Shabnim Ismail bowled a clever delivery that trapped the explosive Shafali Verma LBW. The young opener, known for her aggressive batting, misjudged the line and was plumb in front, leaving DC-W struggling at 17/2 after three overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

The dismissal of Shafali Verma was a key moment for MI-W, given her ability to change the game within a few overs. Harmanpreet Kaur, recognizing the importance of the breakthrough, was seen roaring in celebration. Her passionate reaction, followed by a tight hug to Shabnim Ismail, quickly went viral on social media.

