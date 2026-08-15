Harmanpreet Singh Brace Powers India To 3-1 Win Over Wales In Hockey World Cup 2026 Opener

India made a confident start to their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 in their opening Pool D encounter at the Wagener Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the way with a brace, converting two penalty corners as India secured three valuable points. Sanjay also found the net early in the contest, putting the hosts in control before Wales managed a late consolation goal.

India started with intent and were rewarded in the eighth minute when Sanjay broke the deadlock. The early advantage gave the Indian side confidence, and they continued to put pressure on the Welsh defence.

Harmanpreet then doubled India’s lead in the 11th minute. The captain made no mistake from a penalty corner, giving his side a 2-0 advantage before the end of the opening quarter.

India maintained their dominance after the interval, controlling possession and limiting Wales’ opportunities to build sustained attacks. The defensive unit also remained organised whenever Wales attempted to respond.

Harmanpreet added another goal in the 43rd minute to effectively put the result beyond Wales’ reach. Once again, India made the most of a penalty-corner opportunity, with their captain producing a composed finish to complete his brace and make it 3-0.

Wales did manage to pull one back in the 55th minute. Sam Welsh scored following a scramble inside the Indian circle, giving his team a brief glimmer of hope.

However, India remained composed during the final stages and successfully protected their two-goal cushion. The victory puts India at the top of Pool D after the opening round of matches.

India’s next challenge will be against England on August 17. They are grouped alongside England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan in Pool D.

The tournament carries added significance for India, who are chasing their first World Cup title in more than five decades. Their only triumph came in 1975, when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final. India finished ninth at the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and will be determined to produce a much stronger campaign this time.

The team enters the tournament with considerable momentum, having secured back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title and two Asian Champions Trophy triumphs.

Before the tournament, Harmanpreet highlighted the importance of the opportunity, particularly for the experienced members of the squad. The Indian captain stressed that the World Cup represents a significant chance for the senior players to make their mark.

With a winning start now secured, India will look to build on the momentum against England as their pursuit of a second World Cup crown gathers pace.