Harmanpreet Singh Defends Hockey India’s Saffron Jerseys, Explains Why India Switched From Blue For FIH Hockey World Cup

With Indian Men’s Hockey National Team’s jersey for next month’s FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, garnering some mixed reactions, captain Harmanpreet Singh has backed the move from Hockey India. Both women’s and men’s hockey team will don the saffron jerseys instead of the traditional blue ones, raising questions among many fans, including ex-Hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha. But why has Harmanpreet Singh backed the jersey change?



What Harmanpreet Singh thinks about the saffron jersey colour?

Speaking to The Bridge about the jersey change, the 37-year-old defended the saffron jerseys by stating that confusion arises when the pitch and kits both are blue. At the same time, he expressed excitement about wearing the new official kit.

“It’s not the first time, actually. Before this, in 2013–14, we had a yellow jersey. After that, we switched to light blue and then dark blue. This time, we’ve chosen saffron. There are a few technical reasons as well. For example, when you’re on the field, the pitch is blue, and we’re wearing everything in blue, so that creates some difficulties. It’s not that we won medals because we wore blue, and we’re not making any excuses for that. But we’re happy there’s been a change, and the team is very excited about the new colour. Today was our practice match, and we wore our official kit, the same one we’ll use at the World Cup. I think the entire team is feeling very positive, and we’re all excited about it.”

Taking to X, Viren Rasquinha wrote that the jersey change is ’embarrassing’.

“I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for Indian hockey. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?”



What does the new jersey signify? Hockey India explains

According to Hockey India, the kit for the Hockey team was inspired by the Indian flag and rising sun, depicting new beginnings. Furthermore, the deep navy blue accents are inspired by Ashok Chakra, symbolising progress, peace and focus.

Presenting the new India jersey! 🇮🇳 Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India’s pride. Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🎥: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar

🗓️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026







Additionally, Sudarshan Chakra is an interpretation for strength, unity and momentum, while saffron jerseys is a symbol of courage, sacrifice and victory.