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Home > Sports News > Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975

Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, stating that the team is determined to end its 51-year title drought. Backed by Olympic success, India aims to challenge for gold through unity, discipline and strong defence.

Harmanpreet Singh sent out a strong message ahead of the Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Harmanpreet Singh sent out a strong message ahead of the Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 14:23 IST

The captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, stated that the team is prepared to give it their all in the competition and is committed to ending the nation’s 51-year wait for the FIH Hockey World Cup title. With a number of older players on the roster, Harmanpreet thinks the World Cup offers the team a significant opportunity.

“The World Cup means a lot to all of us because after this World Cup, you never know what might happen. There are several senior players in the team as well, so for us, this is a great opportunity,” Harmanpreet said.

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The captain said the team’s hard work and preparations have given them confidence that they can challenge for the title, while their back-to-back Olympic medals in Tokyo and Paris have provided additional motivation.

“We believe that we can definitely do this. And that’s our only aim, to give our best and win a medal. Of course, winning back-to-back medals in Tokyo and Paris has definitely been a very motivating factor for us,” he added.

Indian Team Underdog in Hockey World Cup

Harmanpreet also embraced India’s underdog tag, saying the team wants to use the opportunity to show its capabilities on the biggest stage.

“We are here as underdogs. We believe this is the right situation for us to show everyone what India can do and what capability India has. The hope is to bring the trophy home,” he said, while speaking to JioStar.

Acknowledging that the journey would be challenging, Harmanpreet stressed the importance of team unity and a positive mindset.

“It’s easy to say, and the journey will be tough and rough, but we are ready. The team trusts one another and our mindset is positive. Who scores or who defends doesn’t matter, as long as we win as a team. We will go all out,” he said.

Harmanpreet Identifies Strong Defence Key Before Hockey World Cup

Harmanpreet also identified defence as India’s top priority, saying a strong defensive structure would be crucial to their campaign.

“Our first priority will be defence. If we defend well throughout the tournament, we will be close to achieving what we have come here for. We have practised really well in that area,” he said.

He added that the team has worked extensively on different defensive structures, including full press, half-court and low press, through individual meetings and team discussions.

Harmanpreet further highlighted the importance of converting opportunities in the opposition’s circle, saying India’s ability to handle pressure and create outcomes from 50-50 chances could prove decisive.

“Because when you defend well, situations will arise to consistently enter the opponent’s D. So, how to convert those 50-50 chances, how to do the receiving well under pressure, how to smartly produce an outcome in the D, whether it’s a shot on goal or earning a penalty corner, those things will be critical,” he said.

India Seeks 2nd Hockey World Cup Title

India was drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years.

Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhubaneswar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of the momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold.

(With ANI Inputs)

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Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975
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Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975

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Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975
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