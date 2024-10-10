Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Harry Brook Completes 3,000 Runs In International Cricket

In 78 international matches and 83 innings, Brook has accumulated 3,125 runs at an impressive average of 44.64. His record includes seven centuries and 17 fifties, highlighting his consistency and skill across formats.

Advertisement
Harry Brook Completes 3,000 Runs In International Cricket

England player Harry Brook has achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career as he completed 3,000 international runs.

In 78 international matches and 83 innings, Brook has accumulated 3,125 runs at an impressive average of 44.64. His record includes seven centuries and 17 fifties, highlighting his consistency and skill across formats.

In red-ball cricket, Brook has played 19 matches, scoring 1,699 runs at an exceptional average of 58.58. He has hit six centuries and nine fifties in 31 innings, with his highest score being 186. His performances in ODIs are also commendable, with 20 matches under his belt, where he has scored 719 runs at an average of 39.94, including a century and five fifties. His best ODI score is an unbeaten 110.

Brook’s prowess in T20Is is noteworthy as well; he has participated in 39 matches, scoring 707 runs at an average of 30.73 and a remarkable strike rate of over 146.

He has recorded three fifties, with his highest score being 81*.

Notably, Brook has joined the ranks of India’s Mohinder Amarnath and Sri Lanka’s Aravinda da Silva as a player with the most joint-centuries as an overseas player in Pakistan, achieving this milestone with his fourth century in just six innings in the country. In his four matches and six innings played in Pakistan, Brook has amassed 609 runs at an extraordinary average of 121.80, including four tons and a fifty, with a best score of 153.

Brook has made history as the first batter to score a century in four consecutive Tests on Pakistani soil, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable player in international cricket. His remarkable achievements at such an early stage of his career indicate a bright future ahead.

England is currently playing Pakistan in Multan, where star England batter Joe Root ended the third day of first Test against Pakistan. He is just seven runs short of becoming the first player from his country to reach the 20,000-run mark in international cricket.

At the end of day’s play, Root was unbeaten at 176* in 277 balls, with 12 fours. His runs came at a strike rate of over 63.

In 350 international matches, Root has so far made 19,993 runs at an average of 49.12, with 51 centuries and 108 half-centuries.The day was record-breaking nonetheless for Root as he surpassed compatriot and former captain Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket. He also went past Cook to become the fifth-highest run-scorer of all time.

In 147 Tests, Root has scored 12,578 runs at an average of 51.33. He has scored 35 Test centuries and 64 fifties. His best score is 254. He has gone past Cook’s tally of 12,472 runs made in 161 Tests. Cook has scored 33 Test centuries and Root went past this record during the Test series against Sri Lanka last month.
Root has gone past legends such as Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), who had 34 Test tons each, to become sixth-highest century-maker in Tests.

The leading-run-getter and century-maker in Tests is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries. Root is steadily climbing the ladder to break the record.In this innings, Root also became the first-ever player to reach 5,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship since it was introduced as a league-styled competition in the 2019-2021 cycle. In 59 WTC matches, Root has made 5,149 runs at an average of 53.08, with 17 centuries and 20 fifties in 107 innings. His best score is 228.

Root is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 1,574 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 60.53, with six centuries and six fifties each in 30 innings. His best score is 176*.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Centuries from skipper Shan Masood (151 in 177 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah

Shafique (102 in 184 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and a fine fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 in 177 balls, with eight fours) powered Pakistan to 556 all out.
Spinner Jack Leach (3/160) and pacers Brydon Carse (2/74) and Gus Atkinson (2/99) were among the wicket takers for England.In their first innings, England were helped by half-centuries from Zak Crawley (78 in 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 in 75 balls, with 11 fours).

Following their dismissal, Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141* in 173 balls, with 12 fours and a six) looted runs against an ineffective Pakistan attack and reached 492/3 at the end of day three, trailing by just 64 runs. The duo have stitched 243-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

MUST READ | Bangladesh’s Seamer Taskin Ahmed Lauds India’s Flexibility

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket Harry Brook Harry Brook 3000 runs

Also Read

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox