Harry Brook Joins Chris Gayle In Elite Triple-Format Club After Record-Breaking ODI Double-Century | ENG vs SL

Harry Brook Records: England captain Harry Brook produced a sensational 202 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, becoming England’s first men’s ODI double-centurion and recording the fastest double-century in the format. Brook smashed 202 off just 116 balls, including 21 fours and 10 sixes, powering England to a formidable total of 429/4.

However, Brook’s historic knock went in vain as Sri Lanka pulled off a remarkable chase of 430, sealing a stunning two-wicket victory with just one ball remaining. The result made the contest one of the most dramatic run chases in ODI history, while Brook’s record-breaking innings became a rare example of an individual batting masterclass ending in defeat.

Harry Brook Joins Chris Gayle In Exclusive Triple-Format Club

Brook entered an elite club previously occupied only by West Indies great Chris Gayle, becoming the second player to register a Test triple-century, an ODI double-century and a T20I century in international cricket.

The England skipper had scored 317 against Pakistan in Multan in 2024 and recorded an unbeaten 114 in a T20I against Sri Lanka in September 2026. His latest ODI heroics completed the remarkable trio of milestones.

Gayle achieved the feat through his Test triple-centuries, a 215 in ODIs against Zimbabwe and a T20I century against South Africa.

Harry Brook Smashes Fastest ODI Double-Century Record

Brook reached the 200-run mark in just 114 balls, surpassing the previous record of 117 deliveries held by Shubman Gill. His 202-run innings featured 21 fours and 10 sixes, setting a new benchmark for England in men’s ODI cricket.

The 27-year-old also eclipsed Ben Stokes’ previous England record of 182 against New Zealand in 2023. Brook’s innings powered England to 429/4, with Joe Root contributing 69 and Will Jacks smashing an unbeaten 66 off 30 balls.

England’s total was the second-highest match aggregate in ODI history, with the two sides combining for 859 runs. Only the 872-run thriller between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006 stands higher.

Sri Lanka Chase 430 To Hand England Heartbreak

Sri Lanka responded with a breathtaking batting display to complete the second-highest successful run chase in men’s ODI history. Pavan Rathnayake led the charge with 130, while Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka both struck 97.

Janith Liyanage delivered the decisive moment, finishing unbeaten on 61 and hitting a six in the final over as Sri Lanka reached 430/8 with one ball to spare.

Brook’s 202 also became the highest individual score in a losing cause in men’s ODIs, surpassing Charles Coventry’s unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.

England’s Record Total Ends In Defeat

England’s 429/4 was their highest ODI total, while the match further underlined the growing frequency of 400-plus scores in international cricket. India lead the supplied list with nine such totals, followed by England and South Africa with eight each.

Despite Brook’s extraordinary individual achievement, Sri Lanka’s historic chase ensured the Rawalpindi contest would be remembered as a remarkable team triumph as well as a record-breaking night for England’s captain.