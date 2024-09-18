Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Harry Brook On First ODI Against Australia: England Look To Have Some Fun

Harry Brook will lead the England side in the upcoming ODI series against Australia in the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who is out injured.

Ahead of the first ODI match against Australia, England skipper Harry Brook said that the Three Lions are looking forward to going out there and enjoying themselves.

Harry Brook will lead the England side in the upcoming ODI series against Australia in the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who is set to miss the series after suffering a right calf injury. This will mark Brook’s first assignment as skipper of the national team in any format, although the 25-year-old has previously led Yorkshire in the T20 Blast and the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

The five-match ODI series will begin on September 19 at Trent Bridge. The second and third ODIs will be played on September 21 and 24 at Headingley and Riverside Ground, respectively.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Brook said that the English players are “chilled” in the training.

“I’ve only been here for two days, but the way the lads have gone about their business in training just seems so chilled at the minute. We’re all looking forward to going out there and having some fun,” Brook was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that Team England will try to entertain the crowd and take wickets.

“It’s all going to merge into one at some point. We want to go out there and entertain the crowd, take the game on, try to take wickets, and put the pressure on their bowlers.” he added.

“I’m just going to go out there and watch the ball as closely as possible. If you have a few low scores here and there, you start thinking about different things and your technique and whatever. I’m just going to go out there, watch the ball as closely as I can and play on instinct,” he further added.

England have had to make another change to their lineup, as Josh Hull is sidelined with a quad injury. Hull, who recently debuted for England in the third Test against Sri Lanka, impressed everyone by taking three wickets in the first innings.

In his place, Liam Livingstone, who is currently in red-hot form at the ongoing T20I series, returns to the squad after initially being left out.

The fourth 50-over match between England and Australia will be held at the iconic Lord’s on September 27. The fifth and final ODI will be played at County Ground on September 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

