Sunday, September 15, 2024
Harry Brook To Lead England In ODI Series Against Australia

Harry Brook has been tasked with this responsibility as Jos Buttler is out with an injury.

Harry Brook To Lead England In ODI Series Against Australia

Right-hand batter Harry Brook is set to captain the England side in the upcoming ODI series against Australia in the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who is set to miss the series with a calf injury.

This will mark Brook’s first assignment as skipper of the national team in any format, although the 25-year-old has previously led Yorkshire in the T20 Blast and the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

England have had to make another change to their lineup, as Josh Hull is sidelined with a quad injury. Hull, who recently debuted for England in the third Test against Sri Lanka, impressed everyone by taking three wickets in the first innings.

MUST READ | Formula One: Charles Leclerc Claims Fourth Consecutive Pole in Baku

In his place, Liam Livingstone, who is currently in red-hot form at the ongoing T20I series, returns to the squad after initially being left out.
Livingstone recently expressed his desire to make a strong comeback, following his impressive performances in a new role at No. 4 for England in T20Is.

“I don’t really know – that’s one of my challenges. That’s why I’m happy that I’ve got an opportunity to bat up the order [in the T20Is]. I feel like I’ve shown over the last couple of weeks, maybe a month, that the longer I get to bat in games, the more of a chance I have to affect games,” Livingstone said talking about an ODI comeback as quoted by the ICC.

“I want to play as much cricket for England as I possibly can. Unfortunately, I won’t be playing in the ODIs but it’s still not something I’m giving up on. I’ve had a difficult couple of years. My body has probably let me down a little bit, and maybe I haven’t been up to scratch physically, with a couple of niggles here and there,” the all-rounder added.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second In Javelin Final, Misses Diamond Trophy By Just 1cm

(With inputs from ANI)

