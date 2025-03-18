Harry Brook’s IPL Ban: Moeen Ali Supports 2-Year Suspension, Says ‘Not Harsh’

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has weighed in on right-handed batter Harry Brook’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season and the subsequent two-year ban imposed on him.

Harry Brook’s IPL Withdrawal and Ban Explained

Harry Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crore in the 2024 IPL auction, recently announced his decision to pull out of the 2025 season. The young batter cited his need to “recharge himself” following the “busiest period of his career” and emphasized the importance of the upcoming commitments for England cricket.

Following his withdrawal, IPL officials confirmed that Brook has been banned from participating in the tournament for the next two seasons. This decision is in line with the league’s newly implemented rule, introduced ahead of the 2025 Mega Auction, which aims to deter last-minute player withdrawals.

Moeen Ali Agrees with IPL’s Strict Rule on Withdrawals

Speaking on the Beard Before Cricket podcast, Moeen Ali supported the two-year ban, highlighting the challenges franchises face when players withdraw unexpectedly.

“It’s not [harsh] though, I kinda agree with it. A lot of people do that [withdrawing]. People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time,” Moeen stated, as quoted in a media report.

Expressing the impact of Brook’s absence on Delhi Capitals, Moeen added, “It’s messed his team [Delhi Capitals] up, him pulling out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they’ve got to now rejig everything and stuff like that. Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it’s a family reason or injury. If it’s injury, it’s different. But I think if you just pull out, then it’s… I kinda agree with it [the rules].”

IPL’s Stance on Player Withdrawals

The IPL introduced the two-year ban rule after multiple franchises expressed frustration over last-minute withdrawals, particularly by English players. In a note to franchises last September, the league stated, as per ESPNcricinfo, “Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons. The only exception, the governing council of the league said, will be for ‘an injury/medical condition, which will have to be confirmed by the [player’s] home board.'”

As a result, the IPL now enforces stricter policies to ensure stability for franchises and deter players from making abrupt decisions that could impact team compositions. The ban on Brook sets a precedent for future seasons, reinforcing the league’s commitment to maintaining fairness and consistency.

