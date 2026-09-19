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Home > Sports News > Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals

Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals

Harry Kane created Bundesliga history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, reaching the landmark in just 31 matches during Bayern Munich’s 7-0 win over Union Berlin. Kane now has 101 league goals and remains a leading Ballon d'Or contender.

Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern
Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 12:23 IST

Harry Kane Bayern Munich Record: Harry Kane, a striker for Bayern Munich and England, became the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Bundesliga. During his team’s 7-0 victory over Union Berlin, Kane achieved the milestone. Kane scored two goals during the game: one in the 39th minute and another in the 54th.

Michael Olise Starts With Hat-Trick

Michael Olise continued his monstrous run with three goals, two assists, and earned the ‘Player of the Match’ trophy. The England striker has reached the milestone of a century of goals in 31 matches, less than former Germany player Dieter Muller, who reached the mark in 129 matches for FC Köln. 

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Harry Kane Speaks After Breaking Bundesliga Record

Speaking after his feat, Kane said, as quoted by the Bundesliga’s official website, “Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga.”

“Obviously, I have done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I am really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team,” he added. 

His goal tally in the Bundesliga now stands at 101. He joined Bayern Munich back in 2023 after a lengthy stint in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and has won two Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups and a German Cup title with the club. 

So far, across all competitions, Kane has scored 152 goals in 154 appearances for Bayern and could reach the 200-mark by the end of his season. 

Harry Kane in Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Notably, Kane is among the 30 names shortlisted for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the biggest individual honour in football. The superstar striker enjoyed a trophy-rich 2025- 26 season with Bayern, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup, and took England to the FIFA World Cup semifinals, scoring six goals. Throughout the season, he scored 73 goals and delivered eight assists, facing just three yellow cards in 65 matches.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2026: Gukesh, Nihal Sarin Lead India Men Past Italy; Women Thrash Greece 3.5-0.5

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Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals
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Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals
Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals
Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals
Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals
Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals

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