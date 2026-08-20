Harry Kane Premier League Return? Bayern Munich Star Makes Huge Admission on England Comeback

Harry Kane to Premier League: England captain Harry Kane broke his silence on a possible return to the Premier League. Winning the Golden Boot in the previous season, the Bayern Munich forward showed top form in front of the net, scoring 61 goals in 51 games for the club while scoring another 12 goals for the national team in the 2025/26 season. Having spent more than a decade at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane broke the silence on a possible return to the Premier League. The 33-year-old, when talking about a return to England, revealed that ‘there isn’t an itch to return’.

Harry Kane to Premier League: What Does the Future Hold For England Captain?

Harry Kane has found top goal-scoring form at Bayern Munich. He was among the top goal-scorers during his time at Tottenham as well, but the trophies evaded him. However, at the giant German club, Kane not only has found the back of the net consistently but also has managed to win some trophies. Since coming to Munich, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.

When talking about a return to England, Kane said, “When I first left, for sure it was something I thought – I would definitely be coming back. That itch isn’t there as much anymore. I am extremely happy here in Munich; it opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England, and it has made me appreciate European football even more.”

Harry Kane’s Contract at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern Munich. However, the Englishman is reportedly in conversation with the sporting heads at the club for an extension. Apart from his own form, Kane has also revealed that his family is settled in the German city, resulting in an added incentive to sign an extension.

The English forward, when talking about life at Bayern Munich, said, “I just think the team we have here and the manager, my family is really settled here, it is just about being in the best place possible. Never say never, but for now I am concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we will see what the future holds.”

Harry Kane Wins Golden Boot

Harry Kane won the second Golden Boot of his career in the 2025/26 season. Having won the award previously in the 2023/24 season, both of Kane’s top goal-scoring seasons have come at the German club.

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